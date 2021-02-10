To The Daily Sun,
This is in response to Jean Burley's letter on February 9. She gives one definition of "devout" to claim that Joe Biden is not devout because he supports women's lawful right to choose. I can see and understand
both sides of the abortion issue and my personal views include both sides, everything in measure. But, to Ms. Burley's point: Merriam-Webster also defines "devout" as "devoted to a pursuit, belief, or mode of behavior," a part of the definition that does not involve religion, piety or holiness. I remember during John Kennedy's presidency a worry was that he would let his "papist" devotion influence
his political actions. As president he had to walk a fine line between his devotion to his church and his devotion to the country, the Constitution and the law. In the same way, I would hope that a Protestant evangelical would not let his or her beliefs interfere in political decisions. Ms. Burley says that Trump put America first. I would answer that the only thing Trump put first was himself. He is a true narcissist and, even more, a solipsist who sees nothing as substantial but himself. But if putting America first is the criterion, I would say that, in his politics, President Biden does put America and its laws first and does not allow his religious devotion to impede his devotion to the country.
Tom Stankosky
Meredith
again, if he's not devout to his religious beliefs he's not devout at all. It's really not that hard to get. Also, Biden and the author kneel at the altar of statism. Abortion is murder.
A voice of respect and reason- how refreshing. You sir most not be born from up here yonder North.
