In 2013, I was fortunate to be elected to the board of directors of the Granite State Animal League, who oversees the operations of the Franklin Animal Shelter. During the last 10 years, the hard work and determination of former and current board members lifted GSAL/FAS to a more stable position than ever before. Dollar by dollar, hour by hour, the all-volunteer board of directors has given time, money, and worked tirelessly to assure the mission is accomplished.
A great deal of thanks is also due our staff and volunteers. They assure, day in and day out, that our “guests” receive the attention and care that is so critical in their development and socialization. Those jobs are not easy. It is not about playing with cats and dogs. Those jobs provide the lowest of lows and the highest of highs — any day can be a seesaw of raw emotion. Staff and volunteers get an unfiltered look at both the worst and the best of human behavior.
The public support base has grown exponentially. Initially drawing upon the always dependable Franklin community, the shelter now enjoys statewide recognition, with many out-of-state supporters, as well. They are all our closest partners.
I shall always support its mission and wish nothing but continued success to the current board of directors, shelter staff and volunteers. I cannot step away without thanking those who taught and guided me along the way. First and foremost, thank you Hali for introducing me to this wonderful cause. Thank you, Laurence, Ron and Lori, Jeff and Bev, Christine, Leanne, Sandy, Lori, Chuck, Donna, Tracy, and Sharon. I apologize if I have overlooked others. Thank you all for this tremendous opportunity.
