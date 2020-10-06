To The Daily Sun,
Once more the City Council has "acted in haste for us residents to repent at leisure," this time to take land from Opechee Park to build a fancier skateboard park, allegedly using only land formerly occupied by the demolished Opechee Park Clubhouse.
That building was a very small affair and those who occasionally used it were easily accommodated in an existing park building. The "footprint" of the old clubhouse was filled in and is now used for daily activities of the Laconia Boys and Girls Club across the street.
The location proposed is considerable smaller than the skate park on Fair Streetm next to the Police Station, abandoned when lack of maintenance called for its demolition. (Apparently its lot is now used by police for a fenced-in parking lot.)
If the proposed Opechee "Skate" park occupied the same area as the one on Fair Street, it would fence-in nearly three times the area of the old clubhouse not an inconsiderable bite out of the area and leave the Boys and Girls Club to play in what would be left of the present parking lot — not a particularly safe location.
So how do we get a skate park for the city?
1. Build it on the Fair Street lot and maintain it there.
2. Use the existing fence in that area at no cost to the taxpayers.
3 Although the skaters would have "less privacy" at Fair Street, it would be within view of the Police Station and the park less liable to vandalism.
4. The $100,000 of tax money could erect the interior of the park. Any other funds could enlarge parking at the Police Station.
5. Devote any private donations for maintaining the "new" facility and put up a memorial plaque.
Putting the skate park where it has worked would preserve Opechee Park from another of the inroads which have diminished its area over the years: the Middle School, baseball dugout, school parking, and car lots.
Taxpayers would welcome this relief and remind the City Council to "look before they leap" and spend over $200,000 needed for urgent considerations. Maybe they could harvest the geese on the inlet beach? (Hint, hint...)
Maybe we need a public hearing on this outlay?
Tom Kudzma
Laconia
