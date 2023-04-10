To The Daily Sun,
I have a few questions (quotes are from The Hub’s website):
Cost — I find it extremely difficult voting yes or no on something that does not have a better grasp of the building, debt service and operating costs nailed down.
“The objective is to create a needs-based, town-owned Community, Activity & Aquatic Center for the Town of Moultonborough to include a function space with commercial kitchen, activity center for citizens of all ages, a multipurpose room, and aquatic center.” Don’t we already have with the Lions Club hall a place for Meals on Wheels? Don’t we already have with the two schools in town gyms and cafeterias that could serve as activity centers for citizens of all ages and multipurpose rooms? With the lake here, the aquatic center would primarily be used during the winter months; is there a demand for this?
“The Moultonborough Town Planner has indicated that a Storm Water Management plan shall be created during the planning period and prior to final plans being submitted to the voters.” Will we see this plan prior to the warrant vote?
“The space is designed for group meetings, private functions such as weddings, birthday parties, bridal or baby showers, business lunches/dinners and gatherings of all sizes, making it Moultonborough’s best location for functions.” Should the town be competing with tax paying private businesses in town by doing weddings? Have we looked into the demand for such events? Also, would all activities be closed on days that weddings/events are going on? Lastly, in the unique labor market, would The Hub be able to staff its facilities?
I need to be convinced that this is a fiscally responsible decision by the town; presently I am not there.
Tom Keegan
Moultonborough
