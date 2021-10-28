To The Daily Sun,
“To be a good public servant one has to put aside their ego and personal agendas and work collaboratively with their community to address issues and opportunities for the common good.” From a pamphlet that I received as part of my orientation as a newly elected school board member.
I have heard the negative comments about Andy Hosmer and they simply do not match the characteristics of the Andy Hosmer that I got to know when he was our county's senator.
I was an administrator at Lakes Region Community College when Andy Hosmer was elected as our senator. I did not know Andy prior to his election but had the chance to meet him shortly after the election when he reached out to the college to learn more about our mission to serve the citizens and businesses in the greater Lakes Region. His interest in what the college did for students impressed me immediately as did his grasp of how the college worked with business and industry in support of the economic health of our region and the state.
Much of the work of a true public servant goes on behind the scenes where there is no fanfare or recognition. Doing the work of the people when no one is watching is the hallmark of a true public servant. I witnessed Andy Hosmer doing the behind the scenes work firsthand and I will never forget his dedication and investment in doing his job for his district.
The college, through the capital budget process, was requesting a new building to help us address overcrowding for a number of our programs. The process requires a number of hearings in front of numerous legislative committees and if it survives, goes on to be included in the overall capital budget. We were at the legislature waiting for one of these committee meetings to begin and along comes our senator, Andy Hosmer. He came over and confirmed a few key points about the project and how it would help students and the business community. He was there to support our request.
Andy spoke with conviction at the hearing on behalf of our project and then followed it through to its eventual inclusion in the overall capital budget. We were fortunate enough to be awarded funding for the building, it was built, and now serves to support the college mission every day. I believe that Andy’s quiet dedication played a critical role in obtaining support from his legislative colleagues for the project. Very few people know the role that Andy played in supporting the project, but I do, and to me he will always stand out as a great example of the characteristics of a true public servant. We need more people like Andy serving our communities.
Tom Goulette
Belmont
