To The Daily Sun,
I don’t write much lately. Work is busy, life is busy. And honestly, every single day seems to bring something new to complain about and I just can’t keep up with all the drama, let alone write about it. But there is something that I DO feel strongly about. The Electoral College.
I’m sorry — but if you cannot win a majority of states in the general election, you don’t deserve to be President. I hear all the Democrats (of which I am not now nor have I ever been one) in the paper and on Facebook and other social media decry the Electoral College and how they want it abolished. Poppycock! It is unfortunate that, other than the very first disputed election that went to the House of Representatives, the next four were all lost by Democrats. A Republican has never been in this position.
In 1876, Samuel Tilden won the popular vote over Rutherford Hayes, but lost the electoral vote count.
In 1888, Grover Cleveland found himself in the same position with Benjamin Harrison.
In 2000, it was Al Gore losing to George Bush.
In 2016, it was Hillary Clinton losing to Donald Trump.
And while the margin between Clinton and Trump was greater than all of the above combined, the fact stands that all of the losing candidates failed to secure wins in a majority of American states. Al Gore won 19 states. Hillary Clinton won 20. Cleveland and Tilden both won 19 of the then 39 states.
The Electoral College is important because it ensures that very large urban populations do not carry greater weight than smaller rural states. Both Gore and Clinton won the states with the largest urban populations and lost those “flyover” states overwhelmingly. This is how it should be. If you want to be President then you need to win the majority of America. In only one case that I can find — 1960 — did the winner John F. Kennedy win fewer states (22) than the loser Richard Nixon (26). Both Barack Obama and Bill Clinton won a majority of states in their elections, and I didn’t hear anyone complain then that the Electoral College needed to be dismantled.
Look — I’ve been pretty clear that I am not a fan of Donald Trump. And I voted for Gore as well. But the Electoral College is working exactly as it should. Are there voting irregularities that should be rectified? Yes. Gerrymandering? Yes. Voter suppression? Yes. But America is a republic. One made up of 50 individual legal entities. E Pluribus Unum — “Out of many, One.” Remember that? And if you cannot compel, inspire, or convince a broad swath of voters in all 50 states to vote for you such that you win most states, then you simply do not deserve to be President. Period. And Democrats looking to abolish it should be reminded of that. Sad to say, Donald Trump inspired more people in more DIFFERENT STATES than Hillary Clinton did. That is a fact. If you want to win, you must inspire America as she was created and not how you want her to be after you lose.
Now if folks want to FIX the Electoral College so that it isn’t “winner take all,” they’d have to take that up in each individual state. But you need to get over it and bring forth candidates who can win. Not change the rules of the game.
Alan Vervaeke
Gilford
