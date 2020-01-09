To The Daily Sun,
Arnold Joseph Toynbee, British historian, philosopher of history, author of numerous books and research professor of international history observed that all great civilizations rise and fall and that “An autopsy of history would show that all great nations commit suicide.”
February 2019, at an immigration overpopulation conference in Washington, D.C., Colorado Governor Dick Lamm gave a stunning speech on how to destroy America, referencing the book “Mexifornia” by Victor Davis Hanson, a college professor, American classicist, military historian, columnist and farmer. Some excerpts for your consideration.
“First, turn America into a bilingual or multi-lingual and bicultural country… History shows that no nation can survive the tension, conflict and antagonism of two or more competing languages and cultures. Historical scholar Seymour Lipset: ‘The histories of bilingual and bicultural societies that do not assimilate are histories of turmoil, tension and tragedy. Look at Belgium, Malaysia, Lebanon, Nigeria, Pakistan, Iraq, Syria, etc.’
“Second, invent ‘multiculturalism’… Make it an article of belief that all cultures are equal; that there are no cultural differences.
“Third, we could make the U.S. a ‘Hispanic Quebec’ without much effort. The key is to celebrate diversity rather than unity.
“Fourth, make our fastest-growing demographic group the least-educated. Add a second underclass, unassimilated, undereducated, and antagonistic to our population.
“Fifth, get big foundations and business to give these efforts lots of money. Invest in ethnic identity and establish the cult of ‘Victimology’… Get all minorities to think that their lack of success was the fault of the majority; start a grievance industry blaming all minority failure on the majority.
“Sixth, include dual citizenship and promote divided loyalties. Diverse people worldwide are mostly engaged in hating each other. People undervalue the unity it takes to keep a nation together.
“Seventh, make it taboo to talk about anything against the cult of diversity. Find a word similar to ‘heretic’ that will stop discussion and paralyze thinking; words like racist or xenophobe. Make it impossible to enforce immigration laws.”
We are “one Nation under God”; whomever you choose to worship. To maintain our nation we must be unified, we must support each other and we must support those we have chosen to lead us. Here’s “Welcome to Canada: You came here from there because you didn’t like there, and now you want to change here to be like there. We are not racist, phobic or anti what-ever-you are, we simply like here the way it is and most of us actually came here because it isn’t like there, wherever there was. You are welcome here but please stop trying to make here like there. If you want here to be like there you should not have left there to come here, and you are invited to leave here and go back there at your earliest convenience.”
Will it take obliterating New York City or the entire west coast to wake us up?
Althea Dunscombe
Center Harbor
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.