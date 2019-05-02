To The Daily Sun,
The microwave technology that powers our smart devices today is not benign. Few people realize that the technology behind our devices was originally developed by the military as stealth weaponry. Is it any wonder that the silent, invisible microwaves filling our atmosphere is causing the cells in our bodies to die slowly through lack of oxygen (oxidative stress) and is damaging our DNA.
There are mountains of scientific data showing that the increasing amplitude of microwaves that comes with each new generation of smart devices is directly linked to the rise in diseases such as autism (ASD), cancer, Alzheimer’s and others. These diseases are now considered to be “global epidemics.” Thousands of doctors and scientists worldwide have appealed to all governments to halt 5G & smart meters until it can be proven— beyond a shadow of a doubt — to be safe.
The new microwave technology is 100 million times stronger than 4G. That is an enormous jump in radiation and has not passed the standards for safety. A few countries have wisely adopted a moratorium, but it has fallen on deaf ears in the UK, despite overwhelming evidence of the hazard to public health. The media is also complicit by its silence.
Additionally, our old-growth trees are being cut down in huge numbers, because they block the microwave pathways. We get oxygen from trees! Connect the dots and ask yourselves: “What is more important: Convenience or Health?”
John Haven
Moultonborough
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.