To The Daily Sun,
I fully support Mary Schillereff’s candidacy for the one-year, at-large position on the Governor Wentworth Regional School District School Board. She is a dedicated educator with years of experience in teaching and administration.
I first met Mary when she rallied a team from her school to apply for a highly competitive NASA Explorer School grant. The grant was a four-year commitment on the part of the school designed to provide STEM content professional development to underserved schools across the nation. As the NASA Explorer School coordinator at NASA Langley at that time, I can tell you encouraging a team to apply and stay engaged in such a rigorous program is no easy feat. Under her leadership, Mary’s team thrived. They attended a variety of summer workshops at NASA centers as well as ongoing workshops, both in-person and virtual, throughout the school year. Because of the training they received, their students took part in design challenges; presented to engineers, astronauts and specialists; and even traveled to present their research at National Symposia and took field trips to the labs at NASA Langley.
Currently, I know Mary to be an active volunteer in the Wolfeboro area. She is a Lay Lakes water quality tester on Lake Wentworth, is involved with both the Carroll County Coalition for Public Health and the Central New Hampshire Medical Reserve Corps Community Emergency Response Teams, is a ham radio operator, and has been a two-time puppy raiser for Assistance Canine Training Services.
As a Wolfeboro resident myself, I can think of no better person to represent the area on the GWRSD school board than Mary Schillereff. She has my full endorsement and I hope she has yours too.
Tisha Daniels Hoaas
Wolfeboro
