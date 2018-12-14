To The Daily Sun,
This past year has been an eventful one. The challenges of being either a Republican, Democrat, or other parties remain. It is that time of year. The hope expressed by the many songs of Christmas, as well as those of Hanukkah, along with others still offer an ongoing renewal for life and peace that all of us seek.
Let's take a pause from the disagreements, name calling, aggressive writings, bigoted statements.
One must first realize that in spite of the multiple negative news we read or hear, this country is still a pretty good place. So many still come here, more than those wishing to leave. It is the opinion of this writer that we still have the best country to exist in the history of humankind. We can speak freely without government suppression, for the most part. Multiple protests on various social issues, regardless of the cause, still offer hope among all religions and social groups. The events unfolding currently show our system does work. There is bi-partisan cooperation in the efforts to support our Constitution as well as the Bill of Rights.
The shining light in all this is seeing how so many people, groups and businesses give back to our communities. Food banks, toys, clothes, helping homeless and poor, it is impressive the generosity bestowed by these organizations. Many still feel that where possible, no one should be without shelter, or without food during this holiday time. None of us are alone when there is a need. These organizations try hard to ensure no one falls through the cracks at this time of year. This is the richness in spirit that drives all of us to either share, or embrace the gifts of reward in the spirit of giving.
Driving along the highways filled with bright snow that does not go away, one is impressed with the natural beauty of grey tree trunks, barren of leaves, but appearing so silent. N.H. is a beautiful state, we do not have to take a back seat to many scenic wonders not only here, our country, but worldwide. Many relocate here just to be close to the notches, the Kang, and the surrounding countryside. The air is fresh, clean. When the weather cooperates, the skies offer a blue that seems lacking south of our borders. The mountains at times stand as if nature dropped 10X sugar on their summits, especially with the background of blues.
Let's take time to pause and reflect our good fortunes. We share, we see, we enjoy. Shake hands with those with whom you disagree. Set the example. Perhaps over time, we can listen and appreciate their point of view. We are all lucky here in N.H., regardless of the cold, snow and ice. Because in some ways, each of us has a warm heart to melt it all. It is the N.H. way. Let's sit back and enjoy the warm hot chocolates, or the spirits and wines we imbibe (responsibly of course), chat by the fireplace, and ponder the gifts nature and humankind have given us. Where possible, please share it as well.
It is hoped that everyone has the best and happiest of the holidays, and embrace the upcoming New Year!
Robert Joseph, Jr.
New Hampton
Beautiful letter 🎄
