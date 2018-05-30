To The Daily Sun,
I am at a loss as to where to begin with my frustrations. I fully support the Laconia Fire Department and their staffing levels. What I am struggling with is the fact that everyone feels the need to bash private FOR PROFIT services.
Let me tell you about an experience that I had with my wife some time back. She had fallen at home and broke her hip. A FOR PROFIT service responded to our home and took her to Lakes Region. She got wonderful care from these as some have called LESS THEN trained EMTs. When it came time for her to go to a rehab facility she was again transported by a FOR PROFIT. She had two EMTs who were simply amazing with her. They treated her like she was a family member! She was very uneasy and scared, frankly, to go but the EMT who was with in the back held her hand the entire way to the facility. THIS IS CARING for your patient. They did not treat her as if she was a piece of luggage.
When the time came for us to part ways, I spoke with one of the EMTs. I asked him what his qualifications were. He stated to me that HE paid for his class to become an EMT, HE is a local and he has the same medical certifications as the Fire Department, with the exception of his fire certifications. HE is also a "call" member of his town's fire service as a medical provider.
I am floored by the insults that are thrown around because it is not FIRE-BASED EMS.
I would like to ask you all if your memories are as short as they seem to be. Some time back there was an article written to YOUR paper. It stated how the Fire Department is the only way to go and private EMS is not the answer. This was written by the owner of a LOCAL FOR PROFIT service. When the announcements were made their company was on the list! TALK about hypocrisy! I have seen on Facebook the "save our ambulance" page with people calling out services saying, "If they are too busy sitting in Opechee parking lot to respond to a call." I am sure that you would not turn them away if you needed help from one of them in YOUR time of need.
Grow up and stop bashing something because you don't like it. The name calling makes you look classless! Private EMS serves a purpose. Why don't you try asking the creators of the Facebook page what the Fire Department response was when they were asked to take patients to discharges by LRGH. Their response was we want to pick and choose. When they profess to love their community and serve their town without hesitation why will they not help A FOR PROFIT get one of their town's people in their home if help is needed? That they outright refuse to help! If you are going to dish it out look in the mirror because you are not as innocent as you are portraying yourselves.
John Cantore
Meredith
