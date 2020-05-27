To The Daily Sun,
I hear a lot of talk about unemployment benefits. I hear how some people are not going back to their jobs when their employers call them due to the fact they ‘make more’ money unemployed. I thought that when the employee doesn’t go back to work when called, they are considered fired? I would think the employer must report that to unemployment? So, that would mean they can not collect?
Also, I heard the ‘gravy train’ is ending in July 2020? I mean, there is no way possible for that $600 dollars weekly can continue forever? I’m curious if this is different from state to state. Would love to hear what others think or know about this situation.
Ms. Piper, my husband and I loved your letter, thank you. I hope to hear more from kids and parents in the paper as well. I would like to hear their thoughts, stories and ideas about life in general during this virus.
As for Ms. Sargent, your letter was enlightening. After reading it and your letters about bullying and food shopping trips, it truly showed me a lot about your character, humor , and empathy. Mirrors lie, they don’t show you what’s inside, so keep cleaning yours.
As everything is beginning to open up remember to tip big, buy local, and be respectful. As a friend used to say to me, some of the best memories are made in flip flops! Stay safe and hope better days are ahead for us all.
Denise C. Burke
Gilford
