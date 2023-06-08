Now that the debt crisis is passed, the anguish over “bloated spending” continues. The most significant contributor to the problem is the taxpayer or at best the anti-taxpayer. U.S. citizens have long been in the bunker on this topic, and it is whining to the nth degree. A quick check of Wikipedia shows only one civilized country pays fewer taxes that the U.S. That is a measure of the percent of our income in total that goes to taxes of all kinds. There is not one civilized non-autocratic nation that has a lower tax rate than we do, and we think ourselves terribly abused by our taxes.
The services provide through our governments, federal, state, and local are not unreasonable Our military spending is the largest of any nation by a factor of 300% to 400%. We fight over the provided domestic services because we must choose who gets what services. Those not funded are afraid to be left out or stigmatized by lack of inclusion. What is provided today is a minimal foundation for a stable nation. It is hardly radical.
It is a travesty that we fund our debt through treasury bonds. The bonds are bought by U.S. citizens to whom we pay interest to lend us their money. If we taxed them directly, we would have no interest debt. Our current policies cost us twice.
“We have met the enemy and they is us.” I will put my lifetime tax payments up against many and most. So, I am calling napalm down on my own position.
We need to stop whining and step up to the plate and fund all our governments through more taxation. We can argue about how, but not if.
