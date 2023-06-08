To The Daily Sun,

Now that the debt crisis is passed, the anguish over “bloated spending” continues. The most significant contributor to the problem is the taxpayer or at best the anti-taxpayer. U.S. citizens have long been in the bunker on this topic, and it is whining to the nth degree. A quick check of Wikipedia shows only one civilized country pays fewer taxes that the U.S. That is a measure of the percent of our income in total that goes to taxes of all kinds. There is not one civilized non-autocratic nation that has a lower tax rate than we do, and we think ourselves terribly abused by our taxes.

