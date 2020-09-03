To The Daily Sun,
Voter registration: The Supervisors of the Sanbornton Checklist met on Aug. 29 to update the voter checklist for the last time before the primary election. If you have not registered to vote yet, and wish to do so, they will be on hand, Sept 8, at the polling place to register new voters.
Absentee ballot availability: Monday Sept 7 from 3-5 p.m., the Town Clerk's office will be open ONLY to accept or issue absentee ballots. If you would like an absentee ballot, you still have time to drop in, see Julie David Lonergan and get your absentee ballot. (See below for election day absentee ballot requests.)
Voting Day: Procedures for the polling place and voting in the Sept Primary: (These procedures were developed in cooperation of the selectmen, Secretary of State, and in consultation with the town election workers.)
Sanbornton will have a single polling place, Old Town Hall, 19 Meeting House Hill Rd. It will be mask optional for both poll workers and voters. Sneeze guards will be in place, between voter and election worker.
We will have a election station OUTSIDE, with a locked ballot box manned at all times, under a tent, for absentee ballot voting for any person who expresses has Covid concerns' and does not wish to enter an indoor polling place, per HB-1266.
Voters will still be required to present your ID whether voting in-person, thru the onsite in-person absentee ballot process. or if dropping off a previously requested absentee ballot.
We've modified voting workflow, so it's one entrance, a different exit, still in compliance with all applicable laws.
I've increases air handling in the building.
Each voter will get a single use "voting mat" and a pen after checking in with the ballot clerks. Please take them with you when you leave.
I don't believe the moderators have neither the statutory (RSA 40:4 duties of the moderator), nor constitutional authority to impose new requirements on voting for N.H. citizens, so we will stay as close to the "normal" voting procedures as possible, and deviate only within the allowed limits of the N.H. Constitution, existing law, and the newly signed HB-1266.
I ask everyone be respectful of the election workers, for the most part they are volunteers, and do not deserve to be berated, harassed or yelled at.
The moderator is the chief election official in the town, if you have any issues, please bring them to my attention, and I will work to resolve it. (If you live in another town and are reading this, also please go-to your MODERATOR with issues, and not the ballot clerks or other volunteers.)
Thank you and We look forward to seeing everyone on Tues, Sept 8.
Timothy Lang, Moderator
Sanbornton
