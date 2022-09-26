Citizens of Franklin and all registered voters of Ward 3, I am running for a forth term on the Franklin School Board. This is a commitment that I don’t take lightly and have always had the best interest of your children in mind whenever I vote on an item. I no longer have children within the school district, but my entire family graduated from the Franklin School District and I’ve proudly always called Franklin my home.
During the past eight years I’ve had the honor to be the Franklin School Board chair, a position that’s voted on by the other school board members. I sit on all sub committees to have a complete understanding of what each committee is achieving and be fully invested with the school board. I currently sit on the board of directors for the New Hampshire School Board Association. This gives a voice for our students and schools on a state level. I’m a member of the Huot Career and Technical Center Regional Advisory Board. This gives a voice to our high school students that attend Huot. I’ve been an original member of the Portrait of a Graduate work group at the high school. This year I had the honor of being part of the school-wide musical School of Rock. I can’t even put into words how amazed I was with the talent of both current and past students within Franklin School District. This was an honor that I’ll never forget. In 2019, I received the Andy Phelps award for commitment and dedication toward the youth of the Franklin School District.
I have seen our school district come a long way during the past eight years. I ask for your vote on Oct. 4, so I can continue being a voice for our students.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.