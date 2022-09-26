To The Daily Sun,

Citizens of Franklin and all registered voters of Ward 3, I am running for a forth term on the Franklin School Board. This is a commitment that I don’t take lightly and have always had the best interest of your children in mind whenever I vote on an item. I no longer have children within the school district, but my entire family graduated from the Franklin School District and I’ve proudly always called Franklin my home.

