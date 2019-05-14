To The Daily Sun,
What's on your dinner plate? A lot if you are buying meat, milk, vegetables, from animals and plants that feed from the ever-so-lush green sludge-spread fields. Dinner plate menu: Meat and potatoes. It taste like meat and potatoes with just a few undetectable pharmaceuticals and chemicals. You know, the ones that EPA has not tested for, sooo... they are safe until proven otherwise by EPA.
What? EPA is not set up to test for every toxic chemical or pharmaceuticals? Not even 352 as suggested by the Inspector General's report? Don't worry, they will try to test for a few in the next couple of years; after all, they are a protection agency.
The EPA continues to say glyphosate in Round Up is safe even after a judge awarded $2 billion in damages to a couple after using Round Up — not the only or last to be awarded money for a cancer-causing chemical.
So who really is EPA protecting? Remember, I said that EPA report identified 352 pollutants in sludge? Well 61 of the 352 are designated as acutely hazardous, hazardous, or priority pollutants identified by programs such as Resource Conservation and Recovery Act, National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health and even EPA has 35 called priority pollutants.
What happens when these chemicals are absorbed by your body? Some build up in your body to wreak havoc later on; they disrupt hormones, cause cancer, respiratory problems, etc.
You're sick, your baby's sick, your pets are sick. Why? Not really sure, just sick. The great news is ... ta da ... you can be fixed, hopefully. Your symptoms, anyway, with more chemicals, more pharmaceuticals! Yeah! Oh wait ... what actually caused the problem? Not important, more money is made on symptoms then actually fixing the cause. It's like going to fight a fire and just shutting off the alarm and letting the fire continue.
We cannot keep allowing hazardous waste being land-spread. Connecticut in The NEWA Journal volume 46 no. 3 fall 2012 (latest one I could find) incinerates nearly all the solids produced in the state. New Hampshire continues to have the highest rate of land application, most of it Class B. How sick is that? I know Gilmanton spreads mostly Class B. You know, the town that banned it, yet the selectmen says hazardous waste-spreading is grandfathered! A town that stands behind the people's vote, right?
A Gilmanton resident has asked to be placed on the selectmen's agenda to address Biosolids since April 15 and the selectmen appear to be too busy to hear a person who is directly affected by a sludge field right behind her. Who is really running the show in our town hall? They are too busy to revisit the issue! Too busy making more governmental policy than to address Gilmanton's hazardous sludge land-spreading!
This is the time to stop land-spreading; other countries have, let alone towns in New Hampshire. We all have a voice that needs to be heard. Protect Gilmanton from further irreparable damage.
Sandi Guarino
Gilmanton
