To The Daily Sun,
I mostly ignore shoutin' Boutin's letters. One can easily tell at a glance it's his by the many caps he must somehow think helps advance his argument. I am shocked that The Sun allowed his latest letter to be published, wherein he calls for BEHEADING some DEMOCRATS. C'mon editors, this is not appropriate and Boutin should be told so. He seems to be a person with very deep seated anger issues and I truly hope he gets the help he needs.
Paul Punturieri
Moultonborough
