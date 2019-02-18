To The Daily Sun,
This letter is publicly addressed to the Laconia School Board, the current Superintendent and Interview Committee Members. We are writing to strongly encourage you to select Steve Tucker as Laconia’s next Superintendent of Schools. It is time for Laconia to have a local resident who is highly qualified and vested in the schools and community at the helm of Laconia Schools.
Steve is a local resident who has held various positions in the Laconia school system. We can speak highly of Steve through his involvement in our daughters’ education — both who have gone on to successful post-high school academic pursuits. We no longer have children in the school, but do care about the future of our schools.
Please select Steve Tucker as the next Superintendent of SAU 30.
Roger & Kelly Dionne
Laconia
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.