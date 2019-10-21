To The Daily Sun,
My wife and I have been taxpayers in Sanbornton for 21 years. Since relocating to Sanbornton in 1997, I have always paid attention to the way our town has been governed. However, I have never witnessed such a mess as we are in now.
One thing that seems obvious to me is that, for the past five years, we have not had any cohesive leadership on our Board of Selectmen. Hence the rotation of 19 town positions during this period. I believe the only way we will dig our way out of this mess and unify our community is to elect two new members to the BOS in the upcoming March 2020 election.
The key is to discern leadership qualities in potential candidates and encourage them to get in the race. There is a political clique in our town that is faithfully committed to their agenda and they never miss Town Meeting. This is very evident when it comes to voting on the budget. Electing two qualified members to the BOS will not be easy. There are a lot of insider dealings going on. A good example is the pushing out and replacement of our elected town clerk and deputy town clerk by the Board of Selectmen.
Sanbornton’s turnout on Election Day is normally 30% and, sadly, Town Meeting attendance is 7%. Is that acceptable to you? Let’s stop being part of the problem and become part of the solution. Vote and attend Town Meeting.
Jack Robinson
Sanbornton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.