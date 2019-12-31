To The Daily Sun,
Over the past number of years, Gunstock has done less and less for county taxpayers. We are afforded almost nothing for benefits even though our tax dollars pay to operate the mountain!
With Centeplate leaving and the county assuming responsibility for all food and beverage, it has gotten worse! Regulars and passholders that keep spending money whether or not there is anyone else there are getting screwed!
It’s time for the county commissioners to sell the mountain to a company that knows how to run a ski resort! Maybe said company can appreciate the folks that pay the bills!
Ryan Smock
Gilmanton
