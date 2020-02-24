To The Daily Sun,
There is an opening for the Gilford selectmen on this year’s warrant. I urge each candidate to follow up with a letter in the paper addressing where each of them stands on the town spending and taxes.
Taxes across the town went up for everyone, due to the erroneous appraisal process that the current selectmen allowed. The new candidate should be fiscally conservative; we DO NOT need another property tax increase going forward. It’s time to rein in spending at the town level.
As for the current spending articles in this year’s warrant, urge town residents to vote down ALL unnecessary spending articles, such as Article 4 (keep the current budget as is, no increase), Article 6, Article 7, Article 8, Article 9, Article 10, Article 11 — all new equipment purchases — we already have new buildings for the town and new equipment. Every year these departments continue to request more money and equipment; time to make do with what they have.
Article 15 is for design of a new DPW building ... really? We just spent $500,000 on a transfer station, enough is enough, already! Does everyone in the town want to start paying $10,000+ in annual property taxes on a $250-300,000 house? Let’s hear from the candidates and then let our voices be heard at the voting booth.
Mark Larocque
Gilford
