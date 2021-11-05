To The Daily Sun,
Grandiose plans do not a reality make. More than five years ago the state gave Les Otten a near $100 million economic development loan to renovate, expand, and resurrect the failed Balsams Wilderness ski area. To date you can still find Mr. Otten's master plan on the internet while not a single foundation for any construction has been poured. Ask Joe Kenney about that economic development for the regions north of the notches. Saddleback in Maine closed down for two or three years. It was bought by an Australian financier ostensibly for the purposes of having the minimum required net worth holdings of U.S. assets to qualify for a U.S. visa. Last ski season the area was back in service, who knows if it will continue being open this year? Tenney Mountain is another place with very old and unreliable infrastructure that remains being a year to year question. Most of the same scale as Gunstock, the mid sized ski area with the big mountain pricing, have fallen to economies of scale unable to compete with the big mountains. Highlands, King Ridge, Mittersill, and Mt. Whittier, etc.
It took Loon Mountain nearly 25 years to expand out further into the I-93 corridor. They did not propose expanding their conforming commercial use of the National Forest (not a park) into the wilderness to the east but closer to the well developed interstate corridor. The last several years were spent battling a "pro-green" lobby in Washington, D.C., not New Hampshire locals who continue to work so arduously against the development of wind turbines and a pathway to import green Canadian hydro power into the U.S. grids. It seems they do not accept the Darwinian theory that only birds not killed by the wind turbine vanes will reproduce.
Norm Silber and Carlos Cardona are a couple of carpetbaggers from out of state. These are two ideologues that seemingly in one case fled socio-economic diversity, and in the other want to bring the blessings of a failed welfare state to their seemingly much improved current lifestyles here in central NH. Norm is a known enemy of something very special to most of the electorate here in Belknap County. Norm is determined to do all in his power to destroy the treasure bequeathed to us by our grandparents and great grandparents. His is a mission on Gunstock, based solely on his ideology. It seems unlikely that Norm remembers those evenings of night skiing with his teens, or the days when 16 inches of snow closed Gunstock and we had to drive on to Waterville Valley to ski that day. Since it is doubtful that Norm ever rode on the old single chair, can he really claim to be from Gilford?
Tim Sullivan
Gilford
