To The Daily Sun,
Ben Shapiro is wrong once more! The flag is not the issue because the flag is a proxy for the behavior of the United States. To those we helped in WWI and WWII it is a symbol of the aid and men sent and sacrificed by the United States to defeat the Axis powers. And to the Cubans it is a symbol of hope of ending their current situation, but it is also a proxy of death and woe to native Americans and former slaves and recently abandoned Kurds, the Japanese interred in WWII. Clearly there are many more items on both sides of the ledger. I know of no equation that allow for the balancing of the good or evil done under the auspices of “the flag.” On balance we are surely strongly net positive. But to suggest that one give one side of these discussion the “flag” moniker and not the other is ludicrous and is an attempt to shamefully rewrite reality. A pretty common activity these days.
Then to suggest that those who tag the flag with the downside of the ledger are immoral is oddly to say that those behavior toward the Native Americans must have been morally OK. Those behaviors are a fact of history. They achieved a purpose but certainly any Christian or any other religion I know of would be hard pressed to call them moral. So please don’t preach morality.
I am not sure why folks like Mr. Shapiro are so appalled by the suggestion that we have historical flaws. Neither he nor most of those who find his views worthwhile committed any of the deeds in question. Mostly the flag burners use the flag to accentuate that an event has occurred. Like 70 antiwar protests that highlight the downsides of the war or Colin Kaepernick protesting racism. But today we are for the most part rehashing old wounds that we somehow cannot discuss slavery, Jim Crow, immigration history, suffrage, gender discrimination.
Perhaps it is because the flag wavers of today are really aligned with the lesser behaviors of the past and would like to see a return to some of these behaviors. Maybe that’s the Again in MAGA. I hope not, but I worry. We should not be afraid or too weak to confront our flaws for how are we to be better. If those flaws are associated with the flag so what. It has always been there
Saying that the flag represents only good is becoming a litmus test for “patriotism.” But it is really more like these flag-waving patriots are your crazy Uncle Louis who every Christmas dinner insists that he really liked the old outhouse better than the toilet in his room. It never smelled; it did not have flies; corncobs are superior to bathroom tissue and I really miss the Sears catalog. Go figure.
By the way, I got a suit and scowl, too. If Ben wants to be taken seriously he should ditch the photo and think a little.
Tim Pease
Gilmanton Iron Works
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.