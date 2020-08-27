To The Daily Sun,
I am writing in support of Senator Bob Giuda, a proven leader, who is seeking a third term in the N.H. State Senate representing District 2.
As an independent voter, I care about policy and support candidates across the ticket who are knowledgeable about issues that affect people in their daily lives. I care about character. I support candidates with integrity, who do not hesitate to say what they believe — in other words, leaders. I care about temperament. Can this candidate work effectively in an institution that runs on relationships? It takes intellect, political courage, caring, and a sincere willingness to listen to opposing views to make change in Concord. Over the past four years in the N.H. Senate, and six years in the N.H. House of Representatives, Senator Giuda has demonstrated all of these hallmarks of effective leadership and has brought immense value to our region.
As a long-term Pemi-Baker school board member I had a front row seat to his recent policymaking success in the passage of Senate Bill 294. As prime sponsor, he advocated for and secured funding for accredited N.H. juvenile diversion programs, bringing sorely needed dollars locally to serve our most vulnerable, marginalized youth. These funds allow us to keep our kids in the community rather than linking them to costly juvenile justice court systems.
Despite his many achievements, he is a grounded, trustworthy regular guy. I know when any of his constituents have a problem, we just need to reach out to Senator Giuda and solutions will be on the way. Let’s be there for someone who has always been there for us! Vote Bob Giuda on September 8 and November 3.
Tim Naro
Plymouth
