To The Daily Sun,
I will be casting my vote for Peter Spanos for Belknap County commissioner, and recommend you do the same. For the last four years I have served with Peter Spanos on the Belknap County Delegation, the last two years while I was vice-chair of the delegation. I've seen firsthand that Peter has often been the voice of reason on the delegation, bringing common sense and civility to the conversation.
Peter's background lends itself to this position, being both as a small business owner, business developer, as well as a legislator serving on the House Finance Committee. He knows how to craft then manage a budget both, has experience with HR, and can manage projects.
So I ask you my fellow voters to please vote for Peter Spanos for Belknap County commissioner, Belknap County will be a much better place for having Peter serve.
Tim Lang
Sanbornton
