To The Daily Sun,
Re-elect Tim Lang to the N.H. State House.
I have worked with Tim on several boards in the town of Sanbornton. Tim does his homework about cases and issues he is involved with or is speaking about. He makes informed decisions about issues he is voting on. But yet he listens to people with an open mind. I have worked with him on several projects and found him to be a great source of information and facts.
Tim has a great attendance and voting record as a state representative. On the Ways and Means Committee he is a valued and respected member and well liked. Re-elect Tim a state representative and send him to Concord to continue his good work.
John Olmstead
Sanbornton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.