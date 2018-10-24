To The Daily Sun,
To the Citizens of Sanbornton and Tilton:
I highly recommend on Nov. 6 that you vote for Tim Lang for state representative. Here are just a few of the reasons why.
Tim is committed to children and education. I first met Tim while I was a teacher at Winnisquam Regional High School, and Tim served on the school budget committee, then later the school board. Tim’s kids were in the Winnisquam public school system, not some private school. I found Tim to be a voice of reason on the school board, and then he further stepped up, and began coaching the middle school soccer team as well. He has always worked to the benefit of the community, and I know if re-elected he will continue to do so.
As a state representative, Tim supported the 2018-19 state budget, which sent over $20M to local schools to implement various security infrastructure measures to protect our children (So those funds did not have to come from local property taxes). Then, when we had a revenue surplus in the 2018 FY, he supported putting $10M into the rainy day fund, spending $30M to fix red-listed roads and bridges across the state, and another $10M to more schools for safety infrastructure projects (again reducing the amount needed to come from local property taxes). Tim will always vote to protect our children.
Tim is an active member of the community, having served on numerous committees and boards — all with the goal of making his community a better place to live and work. Tim is also an effective legislator. During his time in the Legislature, he co-founded a caucus of legislators who regularly meet to discuss issues, brainstorm ideas, build consensus, and work to get things done. Tim is a thoughtful, conscientious, and thorough representative and has served his constituents well.
So if you want a leader, and an elected official involved in the local community, please on Nov. 6, Please vote Tim Lang.
Scott Maltzie
Boscawen
