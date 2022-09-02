At a recent meeting of the Laconia Republican Committee, attendees listened to presentations from several candidates vying for local, state and national elected office. One of those presenters was Sheriff Bill Wright, who gave a 10-minute presentation on his campaign, challenges faced during his first term and vision for the next two years.
At the conclusion of his presentation, members of the audience were invited to ask questions. It seems that several members of the audience, also supporters, were displeased with the tough questions being posed by supporters of challenger Mike MacFadzen. These questions were specific to lost radio frequencies, lost grant dollars and late night and early morning calls by the sheriff to dispatchers falsely reporting home invasions in progress, motor vehicle accidents and lost cats. Calls later described as “training” by the sheriff. MacFadzen himself also asked questions directly related to the office work environment and communications with employees. While some describe the exchange as lacking etiquette, others see it as a necessary attempt to expose the electorate to the “rest of the story.”
As the primary elections of Sept. 13 approach, it is important to know that MacFadzen will support the needs of Belknap County. He will communicate with federal, state and local law enforcement to provide the services they lack rather than what he thinks they need. He will restore critical relationships with agencies supporting victims of domestic violence and child abuse and will continue to pursue peer-to-peer services for all county first responders, police, fire and EMS. I ask you to carefully research the issues and support Mike MacFadzen for Belknap County Sheriff.
Four proposals for redeveloping the former Laconia State School complex are under consideration. City officials have long advocated a multi-use development, including affordable housing. What is your vision for development of the state school property? Click the image below to answer
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.