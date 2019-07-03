To The Daily Sun,
On Sunday, June 30, Tilton started a year-long celebration of its 150th birthday. While there were some showers, it didn't dampen spirits! Nearly 100 folks showed up to sing happy birthday to Tilton. We opened the 1969 time capsule and buried the 2019 time capsule.
Many thanks to so many who made it a success — from our Town Clerk/Tax Collector Cindy Reinartz and Selectman Katherine Dawson who spearheaded the capsule event, to our Department of Public Works crew who worked tirelessly to make sure River Front Park was ready to greet our guests.
And on Saturday, we were able to ride in a spectacular float celebrating our 150 years thanks to Kelley Sedgley, chair of the 150th Committee, who designed and built this tribute (with lots of help from volunteers) to Tilton.
Finally, our Summer Fair and Street Dance, led by Judy Tilton happened the week before and literally had folks dancing in the street — another huge success!
Thanks so much to the 150th Committee members: Kelley Sedgley, Judy Tilton, Selectman Katherine Dawson, Johanna Ames, Allan Powell, and Selectman Joe Jesseman for having the vision and commitment to help Tilton celebrate 150 years!
Jeanie Forrester, Town Administrator
On behalf of the Tilton Selectmen
