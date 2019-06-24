To The Daily Sun,
Attention: Bonni Taylor
You are spot on with this issue of high-pitched noise and the resultant stress on our animals. Even though I'm in my 12th year with this amazing pooch, he can still surprise me with his instinct and sensitive hearing and smell. Last Thursday we were beginning a walk toward Main Street in Concord. The sky appeared cloudy but not threatening. Still, I brought an umbrella, just in case.
Within two streets my dog suddenly did an about-face, seconds before the first thunder boomed, followed by an intense burst of torrential rain. An umbrella was useless for these two drowned rats. My point is, you and I can do our best to avoid situations such as this; but I agree the 4th of July fireworks now begin over Memorial Day. All around my neighborhood at any point, well before 9 pm, when we too would be in for the night, firecrackers abound.
Last year he got a thunder vest which was supposed to "hug" him and make him feel safe. It didn't work. Fortunately, the motorcycles are not an issue and, interestingly, neither are fire trucks. But high-pitched sounds that now last through Labor Day are a real annoyance.
As to regulations on fireworks, this is America and we are a "Live Free or Die" state. That will likely never happen. If we can't get owners to pick up after their dogs responsibly, and they are pet oriented, how will we ever get others to adjust their timing on fun and games?
Claire L. Hebert-Dow
Laconia
