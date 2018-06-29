To The Daily Sun,
The "political cartoon" published in the June28 Sun indicates that the editorial staff must have been on vacation for that issue. It is not only factually incorrect (since the travel ban only applies to only six of the 49 Muslim-majority countries worldwide). It also defies the rational logic that a country should protect its citizens from prime terrorism exporters. This "cartoon" is truly the work of a childish mind smitten with TDS (Trump Derangement Syndrome).
I find it hard to comprehend and abide by publication of such ridiculous garbage.
Peter Conant
Lincoln
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.