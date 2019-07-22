To The Daily Sun,
When I first picked up my pen it was to respond to Boomer Claire's delivery woes, but instead I'm going to give three reasons why it's great living here in the Lakes Region.
1. Senior Centers in Laconia, Belmont, Tilton, and Franklin do a fantastic job in serving our seniors. Managers Tom, Cindy, Nancy, and Rhiannonn, along with their volunteer staff, help the seniors in so many different ways. If you know a senior that would like a lunch or just to meet some fellow seniors socially, give the centers a call. They have busses that can pick you up. Hats off to all of you.
2. Laconia Village Bakery is the secret gem on Main Street in Laconia. Owner Rachel with her crew, bake some of the best cookies and bread. The lunch sandwich specials can make a bad day turn into sunshine. Keep up the good work.
3. Kevin, the bartender at Parker Pub in Northfield. Here is a person who is just nice. Always in tune to your needs plus his fellow workers' needs. Having Kevin serve you a cold drink at the end of a long day with his smile and easy conversation is better than having a doctor give you a pill. Kevin, thanks for making the world happier.
Okay, I need to poke a little fun at Boomer Claire. We both know why we prefer UPS over FedEx, as both your husband and my wife retired from UPS and they still bleed BROWN. Got to keep the home-front happy.
Patrick Golden
Loudon
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.