To The Daily Sun,
This is my second response to Chuck McGee, asking him why in his letter he still has not stated where I made false or misleading statements. This is what I asked: “If one is going to state that another person made false and misleading statements it would be best to state exactly what the issue/quote was and why it was false or misleading.”
He has not done that. His latest response was “her letter makes it appear that there’s a minimal cost to N.H. taxpayers for Medicaid expansion is paid by the federal government, which is true as things stand now. But the federal government is under no obligation to continue to do so and there is some question as to whether they will.”
Mr. McGee, New Hampshire has the same option but with disastrous results; those without any health care plan will drive up costs to everyone and have a devastating effect on the health of our residents young and old alike.
His statement “her letter makes it appear” shows that I did not mislead or give false information but that he has put his own slant on what I stated. Mr. McGee please do not misstate what I said.
Paula Trombi
Meredith
(1) comment
Just Chucky being Chucky.
