To The Daily Sun,
Trump has used the Republican party for the following:
To “feather his nest”;
To give him a false sense of legitimacy;
To condone his reprehensible behaviors;
To continue to compromise people who gravitate into his orbit.
Sadly, many longstanding members of the Republican party have been more than willing to “feed the beast”. Although many Republican senators have kept up the ruse of unity, huge cracks are appearing in their façade of supporting Trump.
I cannot for the life of me understand how so very many of these individuals are more than willing to risk losing all credibility and trust. I’ve questioned whether it’s worth living with the slander they continue to propagate for the rest of their lives. The definition of slander is “the action or crime of making a false spoken statement damaging to a person’s reputation.” Or in other words, skirting or ignoring long-held laws and precedents which may very well result in severe and detrimental consequences.
We should expect people who work in public service to possess a normal ego and to not seek the limelight or forsake their values for a shot at fame and fortune. Above all else, shouldn’t we expect these qualities to be an integral part of how public officials go about their daily routine? Compromising their principles should never be an option. Principles, or obligations of right conduct, are fundamental truths that serve as the foundation for a system of belief or behavior. The definition of principle: “an accepted or professed rule of action or conduct; a guiding sense of the requirements and obligations of right conduct.”
Bernadette Loesch
Laconia
