The Gunstock brouhaha spearheaded by General Manager Tom Day, who stood up and asked why he and the rest of the management team, who are at-will employees, have been relegated to sitting in the audience, rather than having their own table, is not customary.
Have any Belknap County department heads invited employees to sit at the table of a Belknap Commissioners meetings or delegation meetings?
Historically all department heads do sit at the table. Associated employees are part of the general audience. Clearly, the current Gunstock brouhaha was orchestrated by Tom Day who should be fired for orchestrating the so-called “I quit” by at-will employees, intending to create a Gunstock Area Commission and delegation to his liking. Perhaps the unified resignation be accepted immediately.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.