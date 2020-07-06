To The Daily Sun,
So Laconia is for sale. Not even to the highest bidder, but to whoever works out side deals with the councilors and has the votes to pull it off. Tower Hill spends years upgrading the property and luring in new customers so they can look at the gifted status of his new competition on the pier.
The city gives up two prime parcels of city land to two marinas with a very limited bidding process. These businesses will highly benefit a small number at the top and provide seasonal labor for their workforce. Maybe the Lakeport community might have benefited from an all inclusive park and outdoor summer events.
At this rate Laconia's soon-to-be-crown jewel. the Colonial, will be gifted to an entity like the Common Man. While Laconia sets itself up to do the will of the wealthy, probably more than half of Laconia taxpayers will not go in a boat or on the water because they can't afford it.
There is a longstanding precedent for airplane and speedboat rides from the Weirs docks. I don't know how I could be refused customized dock space in this new realm of highly profitable public/private partnerships. Drop the.planks what fun we'll have.
I don't see why the docks should be public at all. Milwaukee slips out their harbor and makes a ton of money. I've seen the average Weirs tourist for many years. Most spend under $10 to buy a souvenir of their stay and leave with a little yellow bag. They won't be spending $500 in a floating restaurant.
Weirs will never change as long history doesn't change. Don't expect a Winn resort to be built on the top of the hill with current demographics. Love it... use it...and leave it worse than you found it. One positive gain of Covid was not having to see diapers and fruit rinds headed down the channel or trash piles the size of a small bus on Monday morning. The crews get out really early to round up the residue.
I see blue green algae in the not too distant future with it being so hot — won't that be a nice addition to E Coli?
Thomas Scribner
Gilford
