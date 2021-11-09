To The Daily Sun,
I was surprised last Tuesday evening to finish work at 6 p.m. only to discover that the polls were closed and my coworkers and I would be unable to vote in our local election. The polling hours are unfriendly to the working people of Laconia. The off year local elections are marked by traditionally low turn out for offices that have a substantial and lasting affect on our city's governance, tax rates, urban development and leadership. The closely contested races of 2021 show how important every vote is in deciding our city's future. Certainly, expanding voting hours to accommodate workers' schedules would open our elections to greater voter turnout and a better representation of Laconia's population. The polling hours now reflect the retired and the unemployed. Any practice that discourages or prevents the tax paying, employed citizens of this great city from exercising their right to vote is a disservice to all. Please expand the polling hours in Laconia. Every vote counts.
Thomas Finn
Laconia
