To The Daily Sun,
In response to a letter to the editor titled senior citizens supposed to feel safe in my building, and addressing tenants needs to be safe during these unprecedented times, Laconia Housing being a property manager and owner of multi-floor housing understands and is responsive to the needs of all tenants during the Covid-19 pandemic.
Our primary concern has been the health and safety of our staff and tenants in our buildings. We have followed the guidelines that the city, state and CDC has provided, working with our community leadership, specifically as it relates to wearing masks, sanitizing surfaces and visitor policy at our residential care facilities and tenant properties. We provide direction and cloth masks to all of our tenants as well as relay the importance to social distance to maintain a safe and secure community for all.
Our staff has worked within the governor’s orders to provide limited visitation guidelines for tenants to meet their social, medical and personal needs of independent living. We continue to monitor the Covid cases in Laconia and adjust our guidelines as needed with safety being our primary goal, all the while, understanding tenant’s needs. We have communicated with tenants and our staff that our efforts need to be complemented by the tenants working with each other to keep each other safe by practicing social distancing and ensure visitors are limited to our guidelines posted in our lobbies. Our property managers have worked with tenants, when approached, to ensure everybody follows the guidelines presented on wearing protective masks and limiting visitors.
Our state has been proactive in supplying personal protective supplies to use for staff and tenants to ensure adherence to the states guidelines and we have supplied to each tenant. We welcome all other suggestions to keep our properties safe for all as we continue to live with COVID-19.
Thomas Cochran, Executive Director
Laconia Housing Authority
