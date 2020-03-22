To The Daily Sun,
As I watched the news the other day I thought, "Thank God it's not my job. " They aren't going to stick in a new heart and kick me off disability.
That was when it hit me.
It ISN'T my job this time .
Suddenly "fixed income" represents stability.
We will have disposable income, and as far as safety permits we need to spend it to keep our community functioning.
Again, acting in accordance with health and emergency concerns, get a hair cut. Get a take-out meal. When everyone else has so much to worry about it's up to us to payback the senior discounts by helping local business keep the lights on. Later there will be aid. Bailouts, relief, all that FEMA/ government stuff, but right now when it's needed, there's us.
Thomas Bogan
Laconia
