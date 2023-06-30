To The Daily Sun,
To the political "know-it-alls," please stop. We are sick of you rehashing your party's last press release. We have gutless Republicans who take guns to a protest but don't solve the problem.
Then we have the mindless bleating of the sheep called Democrats who only care about LGBTQ, abortion and "give me stuff."
Both groups whine about "honest elections," then make the system as complicated as possible because some can't make a date that has been announced 200-plus years in advance.
You don't have the intelligence or integrity for good government.
In 1977, I enlisted in the Marines to protect America from communists, and preserve our freedom. You elected the communists, and you traded your freedoms for free stuff.
You make me embarrassed to be an American. You are getting exactly the government you deserve.
Happy Fourth of July.
Thomas Bogan
Laconia
