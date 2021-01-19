To The Daily Sun,
Belknap County Democrats took out a full page ad congratulating "President" Joe Biden.
I find it ironically hilarious that they needed to use the picture, and words, of a lifelong Republican to do it.
Notice they never put Harriet Tubman on the $20 bill ?
Not only was she a Republican, she was also an outspoken advocate of gun rights.
Bunch of hypocrite phonies.
Thomas Bogan
Laconia
