To The Daily Sun,
Why do Pelosi, CNN, Lynn Rudmin Chong, and the rest of the swamp creatures, want us at each other's throats when we most need to work together?
They support illegals over citizens.
They support abortion instead of life.
They support criminals instead of cops.
Are they favoring the virus over America as well?
Thomas Bogan
Laconia
