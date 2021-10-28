To The Daily Sun,
The Oct. 22, newspaper’s front page, bold print regarding the mayoral debate Andrew Hosmer stressed his accomplishments during the debate proffers a misconception.
It was only on the second page that Mayor Hosmer stated the elected office is mostly a ceremonial one. It mostly does not exist in the charter. The mayor shall be the official head of the city for all ceremonial purposes.
The mayor shall preside at all meetings of the council. The mayor shall have the authority to vote only in the event of a tie vote by the council. The mayor shall serve as the chair of the Laconia Airport Authority. All other duties of mayors prescribed by law shall be exercised by the city manager provided for in this charter.
General powers. Except as herein otherwise provided, the council hereby established shall have all the powers and discharge all the duties conferred or imposed upon city councils in convention, city councils voting concurrently, acting separately.
The question is, which debate would benefit the voters: Two candidates with ceremonial powers, or ward council candidates with voting powers? Better yet, partisan election procedures?
Thomas A. Tardif
Laconia
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.