To The Daily Sun,
I was wrong in my belief that the organization date for the delegation's first meeting had to be on Wednesday, Dec. 9.
By law the meeting will be held during the week of the second Wednesday of December of each even-numbered year (Dec. 7-Dec. 12).
That having been said, the Right to Know RSA 91-A issue cannot be ignored. This law cannot be weakened; however, it can be more stringent. In the case of county governments, the legislature opted to do just that, a seven-day advance notice rather than "at least 24 hours, excluding Sundays and legal holidays, prior to such meetings."
The chair of the county delegation apparently set the time and place for the first meeting of the county delegation for Dec. 8. RSA 91-A does not contain any exceptions for county meeting notices because seven day notices more than complies with RSA 91-A "posted in two appropriate places one of which may be the public body's internet website, if such exists, or shall be printed in a newspaper of general circulation in the city or town at least 24 hours, excluding Sundays and legal holidays, prior to such meeting."
What is problematic for the delegation is that no public notice of a date, time and place for a first meeting is found on the county internet website or newspaper of general circulation in the county.
Unfortunately, an assumption is that such a notice was included in The Daily Sun's Nov. 25 edition, page 32, regarding the delegation's first meeting. No public notice was ever published.
However, Belknap County Delegation did announce a public hearing would take place Dec. 8, for the following purposes: presentation of the commission's recommended budget, to hold a public hearing on the same, and; to review Gunstock timber plan agreement.
No first meeting notice or purpose is found. The failure to notice the first meeting is a clear violation of the Right to Know RSA 91-A. The fatal flaw regarding the absence of any public announcement of or any reference of the required first meeting, seven-day notice disenfranchised the public to exercise their legal right to observe, in person or by other electronic methods, the organization election of officers.
Accordingly, as the delegation has yet noticed a first meeting notice per RSA 91-A to organize for years 21-22, no meetings b the lame duck 18 legislature has any legal authority.
Thomas A. Tardif
Laconia
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.