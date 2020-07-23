To The Daily Sun,
What was the true intent of the Laconia Conservation Commission (CC) meeting on July 8? Was it to cover-up 2018 so-called mistakes or to deceive the citizens of Laconia; the intentional use of deceit, a dishonest means to deprive taxpayers’ money, in effect, a form of deceit to gain at someone else's expense, a form of fraud in the eyes of the law?
The meeting’s “notice” specifically states the meeting would take place at the next meeting of the Planning Board. The actual Planning Board meeting was on July 7; absent was the CC, nor a public hearing regarding parcels 12-183-10.1 and 12-183-11 (The Mblu of Belknap County Register of Deeds relative to the address for 409 and 411 Pickerel Pond Road).
On July 8, the CC Item #3.1 409 & 411 Pickeral Pond Road public hearing RE: parcel 12-183-10.1 and 12-183-11. The chairman, opened and closed the hearing from 6:06 PM to 6:06 PM.
Immediately, at the close of the hearing, a motion was made “to have the Laconia Conservation Commission expend funds from the Conservation Fund (The current balance in the fund was $10,679 as of January 29, 2020; amount available to date is unknown) to purchase property on Pickerel Pond Road for public access and conservation purposes, not to exceed $250,000, and further we encourage the City Council and the city manager to execute this process.” Motion passed.
What is problematic is the current action executed by the members of the CC reeks of malfeasants by all five officials involved.
Money was encumbered in calendar year’s Nov. 16,2018, a Planning Dept. voucher account #87-401-002-0000 in the amount of $1,049.00 exists. Moreover, on Dec. 19, 2018, check #88652 Check Register, City of Laconia in the amount of $238,272.42, ACCOUNTS PAYABLE VOUCHER, Finance Department Distribution $238,272.42, Account Number 87-401-002, 0000 - Purchase of Land 409 & 411 Pickeral Pond Road, Laconia.
Clearly the city manager, in presenting the City of Laconia Expenditure Plan on April 13, 2020, Page 51, Conservation Commission Goals and Objective for 2020-2021: “On the recently acquired land on Pickerel Pond Road continues to get the land ready for public use having three small structures demolished and other minor safety cleanup” was aware that the city owned both parcels.
The Belknap County Register of Deeds as well as the city’s assessment record document the “owner” as Laconia, City of, sales date Dec. 20, 2018.
Making false entries in books and records, or hiding or transferring money according to Black’s Law Dictionary defines fraud as “a knowing misrepresentation of the truth or concealment of material facts to induce another to act to his or her detriment. April 13, 2020 document: Laconia owned the land. Any vote to encumber money from CC Fund on July 8, 2020 was intentional deceit. The CC never voted to purchase the land and no public hearing was held regarding the purchase of land. All those involved with this charade should resign or be removed by appointing officials.
Thomas A. Tardif
Laconia
