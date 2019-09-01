To The Daily Sun
I am writing to add my support to Dee Morrissette's letter of August 30. I too hate what the city is doing to that man on Roller Coaster Rd.
It is unconscionable that they want to charge him $100K for fines, which if he doesn't pay they will take his home and property.
I know America is becoming a police state, but really? At what point do these officials remember their humanity, if they have any?
Leave this poor man alone. So his vehicles are unregistered. So what. Isn't the idea of vehicle registration to make them legal to be on the road? If they are just sitting on his property, why do they have to be registered? They're his vehicles and they're on his property. Why is it anyone else's business? Is that the only reason they declared it a junk yard, because the vehicles are unregistered? But he's not doing anything with them. They're just there. LEAVE HIM ALONE. I hope if some lawyer with a kind heart is reading this, they will contact this man and offer to help him at reduced or no cost. America is supposed to be a FREE country. This is ridiculous, as well as being heartless.
Hillarie Goldstein
Franklin
