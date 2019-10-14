To The Daily Sun,
Apparently Rep. Spanos is hoping his constituents live in a hermetically sealed chamber where facts can’t penetrate. Representative: we don’t and facts matter. Your support for the dangerous practice of subjecting children to conversion therapy is preserved in the N.H. House permanent record. Your roll call votes on HB-587 (2018), a bipartisan bill signed into law by Governor Sununu, contradict you’re desire to appear as someone who’s looking out for the well being of children. Attempting to hide behind the “small print” in a bill is disingenuous. There was no “small print.” The language of the bill consisted of six sentences and made clear that it would not “infringe on any constitutional right, including the free exercise of religion.”
The permanent House record also shows you voted to protect this dangerous practice at the expense of children six times between January and May 2018. Six times! If you don’t support conversion therapy, but had concerns about some of the bill’s language, why didn’t you offer an amendment? At the time your party was in the majority and the amendment’s passage was very likely? I suspect, you again gave-in to ideologically-driven partisan politics at the expense of your constituents.
I don’t often agree with Governor Sununu, but I applaud his support for banning conversion therapy. In light of LGBT teens having the highest rate of suicide attempts, they deserve this support. As Laconia looks to grow the number of families residing here, it should have a mayor that understands “families” are diverse.
Representative Spanos facts are stubborn and roll call votes remain on record for all to see. It’s not a personal attack. It’s just holding you accountable for your legislative record.
Carlos Cardona
Laconia
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.