To The Daily Sun,
Once again, Gilford voters will be faced with very long ballots on March 10. By popular demand, I set forth my recommendations, as follows:
For the vacancy on the Board of Selectmen: a strong YES tor Denise Gonyer, the former Town Clerk for many years.
There are three vacancies on the Budget Committee and unfortunately only three candidates running. I will vote for David Tyler, and I will write in David Horvath for one of the other positions, leaving the third position blank.
On the various warrant articles other than elected positions and some zoning code housekeeping, my view is to vote YES only on any that provide funding for police and/or fire and associated equipment, and an article that is required by a contract for the ill-conceived Lakes Business Park, but to vote NO on all others, including the proposed operating budgets for the town and schools — they can certainly make do with the default budgets, which are the amounts previously approved for the current year. YES on Town Articles 2, 3, 6, 7, 8, 12, 16, 19 & 20, and NO on all others.
Do not be deceived by the fraudulent language of some warrant articles that claim that funding is to be from “surplus” and that “no money is to come from taxation.” Well, “surplus” is actually tax money previously collected from the taxpayers but not spent.
On the school ballot, vote for Kyle Sanborn for School Board, and vote NO on all other warrant articles.
Norm Silber
Gilford
