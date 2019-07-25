To The Daily Sun,
While reading the opinion article written by Richard Davies on Trump's character traits that his supporters love, I, like him, can't understand why people voted for and continue to support him.
As read the article, I began to cry. Cry for what. the U.S. has become and how this effects all the people. I do not want replies, I just want to relay my grief.
Nancy Rand
Belmont
