To The Daily Sun,
Ashland owes a great debt of gratitude to the Scribner family. It’s been a great 81-year ride for the citizens of Ashland to have a building and funds provided for a library space.
This “no cost to the tax payer” relationship was destined to end. The Scribner funds are mostly used up. The Scribner trustees now have to charge the town $10,000 a year for the use of only the first floor of the building. Building codes won’t allow use of the upstairs or basement.
The Tri-CCAP building is offered at an incredibly low price. The building is completely renovated, has parking, ADA handicap access, elevators, meeting space, along with more than enough space for present and future town library and other town functions.
The building sits in the middle of our Ashland Elementary School campus. The library located beside campus would encourage school-age participation and enhance the educational opportunities offered to the children of Ashland.
These issues alone are enough for me to vote "yes" to buy the building.
The main reason I will vote "yes" is to aid Ashland’s income and situation challenged families.
The internet has changed the use of the library. We all know in home internet or bundled services start around $100 each month and can go much higher.
Many Ashland households have the income to bring cable tv and internet into their homes — providing the extensive informational and educational benefits to their families, especially to their children as they grow and learn.
Many Ashland households do not have the money for internet services. These people live in our community and contribute to our economy. These families and their children depend on the library for family movies, shopping, research, school projects, tax filing.
These Ashland families, especially the children should have the same internet and computer educational opportunities as the more fortunate. The Ashland Library makes this happen every day they are open.
Go out to the end of your Ashland driveway. Look down the street one way, turn and look the other. Are all home situations income stable? Do all the houses have internet and cable? Any kids home alone after school? A lonesome child needing someplace to be.
The cost to Ashland tax payers to purchase the Tri-CCAP building is .23 cents per $1,000. A "yes" vote for the library, for most, would cost less than $50 a year.
Most Ashland property owners regularly donate money to charities. We give to our churches. We donate to Salvation Army buckets during the holidays. We give money across the world for disaster relief. We never know who individually gets the aid. We are content with silent integrity knowing our donations have helped the needy, the less fortunate.
If my $50 makes one child, for one day feel better, gain confidence, get homework done, spend time with positive attitude library staff, then I would believe this yearly contribution to the youth of Ashland money very well spent.
Look around, notice the children, vote your conscience.
Raymond Mason
Ashland
